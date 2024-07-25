Bollywood’s highest paid actress

There are often discussions about how much male actors charge for their movies. However, the fees of female stars rarely receive attention. In a new report, the rumoured fees of top Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, and others are being revealed. Deepika tops the list of the most highly paid actors in today’s time, followed by Alia Bhatt. Kareena, who has been working in the film industry for two decades, now ranks third.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Deepika Padukone charges Rs 15-20 crores for her movies. The actress has been at the top since last year and is expected to remain in the same position for quite some time. DP was part of some big hits last year, including “Pathaan” and “Jawan”. This year, her movie “Fighter” didn’t earn as much as expected; however, “Kalki 2898 AD” has crossed over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. The second highest-paid actress in the film industry is Alia Bhatt. The “Darlings” actress charges Rs 15 crores for her movies. According to reports, the actress may cross Deepika, given that she has some major releases like “Jigra”, “Alpha”, and “Love & War”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan secures the third position. The actress has received rave reviews for her last two movies, “Jaane Jaan” and “Crew”. Bebo reportedly charges Rs 8–11 crores. Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have a similar fee range of Rs 8–10 crores. The next on the list are Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Kangana Ranaut, and Taapsee Pannu, who charge somewhere between Rs 5 and 8 crores.

A producer told the portal that if the cost of production for a female solo project is only Rs 20–25 crores, he wouldn’t mind paying the actress Rs 5 or even 7 crores. The producer stated that while an actress charges less for a usual mainstream film with a male lead actor, the lower budget of her female-centric film and her leading role justify a higher payment.

The report further mentioned that actresses like Tabu, Janhvi Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan, etc. charge less than Rs 5 crore for their movies. (Agencies)

