Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Reveal Their Daughter’s Name

As new parents Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their first Diwali with their newborn daughter, the couple revealed the name of the little one to the world. Deepika and Ranveer have named their daughter Dua which means ‘prayer’.

The couple revealed the name of their firstborn in an Instagram post on the occasion of Diwali. The post was accompanied with a sweet little photo of the baby’s tiny feet. The baby seems to be dressed in traditional attire. The couple did not reveal the face of their child.

“Dua Padukone Singh ‘Dua’ : meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer,” the caption of the post read.

The couple welcomed their daughter on September 8. Since then new mom Deepika Padukone has maintained a low profile, only making an appearance on The Live Love Laugh foundation. Diwali 2024 is a special one for Deepika and Ranveer. The couple is not only celebrating their first Diwali with their daughter but they also feature in Rohit Shetty’s multi-starrer Singham Again which hit theatres on November 1. Both Deepika and Ranveer star in the film as cops. (Agencies)

