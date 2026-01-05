Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh turn heads at NBA game in viral video

Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were recently spotted at an NBA game in New York, and their stylish appearance garnered attention on social media.

The couple also posed for selfies with fans at the venue, creating a buzz among their admirers present at the match.

One of the fans posted the video on her Instagram handle and shared her experience. In the video, Deepika looked stunning in her black leather jacket and smoky eyes. Ranveer was his usual fabulous, fashionable self in a black coat and black beanie.

Ranveer and Deepika welcomed the New Year in the United States. Deepika also ticked off a Backstreet Boys concert from her bucket list in Las Vegas.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been spotted lately in New York, enjoying a vacation. Fans spotted them and keenly clicked selfies with them. On the other hand, the couple also shared a special moment, preparing ‘modaks’ at celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s New York-based restaurant, Bungalow.

“This has to be the most blessed end to 2025 — a new beginning in honor of India. Team Bungalow had the privilege of celebrating with Ranveer & Deepika her first modak. All our guests walking into Bungalow today will enjoy pomegranate & cardamom modaks for an auspicious beginning to 2026,” Khanna wrote in the caption, further offering a nod to Ranveer Singh’s latest release, ‘Dhurandhar’. “Celebrating DHURANDHAR — standing taller than any film in the world,” he added. (ANI)

Also read: Ranveer, Deepika enjoy musical night with Aamir and MS Dhoni