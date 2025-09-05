Deepika Padukone slays in statement fringe shirt at Louis Vuitton event

Actor Deepika Padukone has made history by becoming the first Indian jury member for the Louis Vuitton Prize 2025. And once again, her husband Ranveer Singh, who never misses a chance to hype her up, showed why he’s her biggest cheerleader.

Deepika shared a series of pictures from the global event on her social media. The actress looked stunning in a striking Louis Vuitton outfit that included a silk shirt with bold yellow and brown prints, paired with a golden mini skirt featuring floor-length fringe details. She completed her look with golden stud earrings, sleek high heels, and a black handbag. With her hair tied up in a bun and her makeup kept elegant, the actress gave off perfect Parisian vibes.

Along with the pictures, she added a caption that read, “Congratulations to all the winners! I cannot wait for the world to witness your magic!”

Ranveer, who never misses a chance to cheer her on, left an adorable yet playful comment on her post. He wrote, “Hot Mama.”

Fans quickly noticed his comment, praising the actor for always standing by Deepika and celebrating her achievements.

On the work front, Deepika will next appear in director Atlee’s sci-fi film with actor Allu Arjun, tentatively titled AA22 x A6, produced by Sun Pictures. (ANI)

