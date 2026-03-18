Dhurandhar 2 Mania Forces Maratha Mandir to Reschedule Iconic DDLJ Screenings

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is just hours away from its big theatrical release. If we go by the advance booking of tickets, the anticipation and excitement around the sequel of Dhurandhar is at its peak. Dhurandhar 2 reportedly has already earned over Rs 100 crore just by advance ticket sales. The film has reportedly sold over a million tickets, making it truly a cinematic moment for Bollywood.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, due to high demand for the shows, theatres are now scrambling to add newer shows, stretching the screenings to late night and post-midnight. The move makes Dhurandhar 2 the latest Indian film to get round-the-clock shows in many parts of India.

According to HT, Dhurandhar 2 has already sold over 15 lakh tickets across India in advance booking, part of which has been for preview shows on Wednesday.

Since the film is 4 hours long, exhibitors are unable to keep more than 4 shows per screen. Sources have stated that each show is getting a window of 4 hour, 40-minute window, keeping in mind the interval, trailers and turnaround time between the shows.

With the demand surging, many theatres are now adding post-midnight shows for Dhurandhar 2, a rarity in Indian cinema.

In Mumbai and Thane, shows during the weekend begin at 1:50 AM and continue till 11:30 PM. There are post-midnight shows in Ahmedabad as well. According to the report, other cities may follow suit depending on the growing demand for shows.

Mumbai's iconic Maratha Mandir too has had to bow down to Dhurandhar 2 popularity. The iconic cinema hall has been screening Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge for over 30 years. The film is screened at 11.30 AM every day and still draws a considerable audience every day thanks to nostalgia. But to accommodate Dhurandhar 2’s runtime, DDLJ has been pushed to an early morning slot at the theatre. (Agencies)

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