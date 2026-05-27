Ranveer Singh Offers Prayers at Chamundeshwari Temple After FWICE's Boycott

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is facing a boycott from FWICE, offered prayers at the Chamundeshwari Temple after receiving direction from the Karnataka High Court in the Kantara mimicry case.

In April, Ranveer had submitted a revised affidavit in the matter, along with an unconditional apology. The court ordered the 'Dhurandhar' actor to offer prayers at the Chamundeshwari Temple within four weeks.

It all started in November last year, when, during the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India in Goa, Ranveer imitated the scene from "Kantara: Chapter 1" in which Chamundi daiva possesses Rishabh Shetty's character.

Meanwhile, Ranveer's temple visit also comes a day after FWICE announced a non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) against him, following his sudden exit from "Don 3". (IANS)

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