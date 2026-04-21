From Bollywood to global stage: Stars who made it to TIME 100

Bollywood Stars On TIME 100

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor made history while being featured on TIME as one of the 100 most influential people of 2026. Marking a major global milestone in his career, Kapoor definitely shapes global culture and leverages his platforms to create, lead, or influence societal change.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas earned her spot on the list of 100 influential people in 2016. She not only secured her place but also graced one of its most iconic covers. Known for her powerful, game-changing presence, Priyanka has been the first trailblazer to pave the way for Indian talent internationally.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was among the earliest Indian actresses featured on the TIME 100 list in 2004. While establishing herself as one of the top leading stars in Indian cinema, Aishwarya Rai became a symbol of grace, beauty, and global appeal.

Aamir Khan

In 2013, Aamir Khan was celebrated for his transformative cinema and social impact and was honoured on the TIME 100 list. Proving the universal power of purposeful storytelling, the actor was named as a pioneer on the list. (Agencies)

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