Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Becomes Highest-Grossing Indian Film Ever in UK, Overtakes SRK’s ‘Pathaan’

Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh’s “Dhurandhar-The Revenge” has become the number one film of all time in the UK, surpassing superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 action thriller “Pathaan”.

On Day 33, Aditya Dhar’s directorial has grossed 4.383 million pounds (Rs.55.6 crore), surpassing Pathaan, which minted 4.380 million pounds (55.5 crore) to officially become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the UK box office, as per a statement from the makers.

The UK success crowns an extraordinary international run marked by key milestones: First Indian film to cross $25 million in North America, emerging as the highest-grossing Indian title in the territory (after its third weekend).

As per the statement, the first Indian film to cross 1 million pounds in Germany, unlocking a non-traditional market at scale (after its third weekend) and strong performance in emerging markets such as Finland, further widening the film’s global footprint.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor, Dhurandhar is a duology. It’s first instalment was based on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation.

It traces an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi’s criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India. (IANS)

Also Read: Deepika Padukone resumes work after announcing 2nd pregnancy