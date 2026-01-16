Jana Nayagan row: SC turns down plea for CBFC clearance for Vijay’s movie

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea filed by the makers of the Tamil film ‘Jana Nayagan,’ starring actor Vijay.

The plea sought a stay on the Madras High Court order that put a halt to the film’s certification process. A bench of Justices Deepankar Datta and A.G. Masih heard the matter and asked the Madras High Court to decide the case by January 20. The plea was filed by the film’s producer, KVN Productions LLP. The producer challenged a Madras High Court division bench order that stayed an earlier direction given to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to certify the film. ‘Jana Nayagan’ was planned for a Pongal release on January 9 and is being described as Vijay’s last film before he stepped into politics fully. The actor has recently launched his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The film ran into trouble when the CBFC decided to hold back its certification on the grounds that certain scenes in the movie could potentially hurt religious sentiments. After this, the film’s makers approached the Madras High Court. A single-judge bench of the High Court directed the CBFC to give the film a U/A 16+ certificate. This gave temporary relief to the makers. However, the CBFC later moved a division bench of the High Court, which stayed the single judge’s order on January 9. This led the producers to approach the Supreme Court, asking for an urgent stay on the High Court’s decision. (ANI)

