Justin Bieber's Frustration Boils Over: Throws Water Bottle at Paparazzi After Dinner with Hailey

Justin Bieber has always been one of the favourites for paps. Every move and action of the pop star has always been under scrutiny. No matter how much the paps follow him, the singer always loses his cool and slams them for following him, and this time the situation was no different. Justin recently threw a water bottle at paps right after a dinner outing with his wife Hailey. According to reports, Justin Bieber was leaving Sushi Park in West Hollywood with his wife Hailey after a late-night dinner. In the clip, just before he enters the car, Justin throws a Fiji water bottle at the paps. Although the bottle didn't hit anyone and landed on the ground, the message was pretty evident, as he was visibly annoyed at him being followed there.

Soon netizens quickly jumped into the chat of the latest tense situation between Justin and paps. One user wrote, "Honestly it's good that I am not famous, because I would be doing this all the time you if people were harassing me." Another user wrote, "It's a legal loophole for stalking. It needs to be banned, and until it is, I support celebrities giving those vultures what they deserve." "Bieber has done plenty of cringey things (and likely will continue to), but I will never hold him stroking back at paparazzi as one of them. I don't understand why they are still even a thing, and I will never take their side in situations like this," wrote the third user. (Agencies)

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan Applauds Anil Kapoor's Performance in 'Subedaar'