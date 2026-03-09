Kamal Haasan tells Trump to ‘mind your own business’ in open letter on India’s sovereignty

Veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan has publicly addressed US President Donald Trump in a strongly worded open letter, asserting India’s sovereignty and urging the United States to refrain from interfering in the country’s decisions on energy purchases.

The letter, posted on Haasan’s X handle, was addressed directly to the US President. In the message, the actor-politician emphasised that India is a “free and sovereign nation” that does not take orders from foreign governments.

“We, the people of India, belong to a free and sovereign nation. We no longer take orders from distant foreign shores,” Haasan wrote, adding, “Please mind your own business to the best of your abilities. Mutual respect between sovereign nations is the only foundation of lasting global peace.”

Haasan also concluded the message by wishing the United States and its people peace and prosperity, signing the letter as “a proud Indian citizen” and founder of the political party Makkal Needhi Maiam.

The remarks came after the United States government announced a 30-day temporary waiver allowing Indian refineries to continue purchasing Russian energy.

The waiver, issued by the US Department of the Treasury, is effective from March 5 to April 4 and aims to allow Indian refiners to buy stranded Russian crude amid global supply disruptions linked to the West Asia crisis.

Haasan criticised the move, arguing that India’s energy and economic security should remain independent of external influence.(ANI)

