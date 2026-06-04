Kangana Ranaut backs Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row, says successful people ‘cannot avoid enemies’

Kangana Ranaut shared her opinions on the ongoing controversy involving actor Ranveer Singh and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) over the actor's alleged abrupt exit from Don 3.

At the trailer launch of her upcoming film 'Bharat Bhagya Vidhata' on Tuesday, Kangana shared her support for Ranveer Singh, saying that successful people always have enemies in their lives.

While addressing the media, the actor-politician said, "It's impossible not to make enemies when you are successful. Today, Ranveer Singh should think about what he has achieved in his career. In life, when a person moves forward, they will face numerous obstacles. You cannot always have a smooth ride. I have faced the same thing, but I am still doing fine. It doesn't matter. It will be fine eventually." (ANI)

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