Kangana Ranaut reveals AR Rahman refused to work in Emergency, called it a ‘propaganda film’

AR Rahman has found himself in hot water after he called Vicky Kaushal’s film Chhaava “divisive” and explained why he has received less work in Bollywood over the past eight years, citing a change in the dynamics of the Hindi film industry. His comments triggered a controversy online, with celebrities and netizens reacting to them. Amid all this, actress and MP Kangana Ranaut reacted to his words, sharing how he refused to meet her and called her movie Emergency a propaganda film.

After Rahman’s comments went viral, Kangana slammed the music maestro and his interview with BBC.

Sharing a screenshot from the interview, the Queen actress wrote,“Dear @arrahman ji, I face so much prejudice and partiality in the film industry because I support a saffron party yet I must say I have not come across a man more prejudiced and hateful than you.”

Further, Kangana added that Rahman refused to meet her over Emergency and was told how she was told that he didn’t want to be part of a propaganda movie.

She added, “I desperately wanted to narrate my directorial Emergency to you. Forget narration, you even refused to meet me. I was told you don’t want to be part of a propaganda film. Ironically, Emergency was called a masterpiece by all critics. Even opposition party leaders sent me fan leaders appreciating the film for its balanced and compassionate approach but you are blinded by your hate. I feel sorry for you #emergency.”

The controversy sparked after Rehman commented on Vicky’s film, on which he had worked as a music composer.

Speaking about the movie that is based on the life of Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. “It is a divisive film. I think it cashed in on divisiveness, but I think the core of it is to show bravery,” Rahman said, adding that he had even questioned the director about why he was chosen for the project. “I asked him, ‘Why do you need me for this film?’ and he said, ‘We need only you for this.’”

He further added,”It is an enjoyable film, but definitely people are smarter than that. Do you think people are going to get influenced by movies? They have something called an internal conscience, which knows what the truth is and what manipulation is.” (Agencies)

