Kangana Ranaut urges cinema to evolve with changing society and audience expectations

Actress Kangana Ranaut has emphasized the need for cinema to continuously evolve with a rapidly changing society.

When asked about whether high fees charged by lead actors lead to losses for films, the ‘Queen’ actress told IANS that when a film does not do well at the box office, all costs are naturally questioned. She compared it to a household cutting back on spending when income goes down. Kangana also added that the film industry should change and adapt according to shifting audience expectations and market conditions. “When a film doesn't do well, the value will be very high. The way you used to spend money—if you don't have that much income, how much will you spend? So having said that, I think films need to evolve. And the way society is evolving, they need to keep evolving themselves.”

Kangana’s co-star from ‘Bharat Bhhagya Vidhaata,' Smita Tambe, added, “I always feel that every person looks for some relevance. In any story, anywhere. We have relevance. Somewhere we are visible. Somewhere we see larger-than-life visuals.”

“I feel that with this exchange of relevance, the stories of cinema and the common audience, the more it evolves, the more it will become an attraction point for them. For example, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. We see that every common woman, our mothers, nurses, or any other working-class person, will be able to relate to it. So, I feel that the more this relation evolves, the more the audience will come to us,” she further explained.

On a related note, “Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata” is set to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026. (IANS)

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