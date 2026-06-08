Nurses’ Uniforms Look Very British, Should Be Indianised: Kangana Ranaut

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut, who will next be seen in ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’, has shared her views on the dress code of nurses, saying that the current uniform still reflects a strong British influence and should be “Indianised” based on the preferences and comfort of nurses themselves.

Speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview in Mumbai, Kangana said that while doctors have flexibility in their professional attire within prescribed guidelines, nurses continue to follow a uniform design that, in her view, carries a “foreign look.”

Sharing her personal opinion, Kangana said, “I feel that the dress code of British nurses is still in use. Our nurses, like doctors, can wear whatever they want to wear; they get a code. But our nurses, whether the weather is hot or cold, in a way, have a foreign look. This is my personal opinion. But in this film, we have worked with integrity and dignity. The shape and size doesn’t matter, your uniform is your duty.”

The actress further elaborated on what she believes are historical influences behind the present design of the uniform, referring to elements such as caps, pins and belts, which she said have remained largely unchanged over time.

“But having said that, I personally felt that it is a very British look. Putting a pin or a cap or a belt on top of the uniform is an influence of the US Navy. The way it was in World War I and II,” she added.

Kangana also said that if nurses feel reforms are needed, future changes could be introduced based on their own choices and requirements.

Speaking about how she believes the uniform should be “Indianised” in the future, she said, “But it has now become stagnant, so you are right. In the future, if the uniform is Indianized according to the nurses’ own preferences and reforms that they consider beneficial are introduced, then it will be a positive change.”

In ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’, Kangana portrays a staff nurse, an ordinary woman whose dedication, compassion and service often go unrecognised despite being at the forefront of public service. (ANI)

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