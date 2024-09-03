Kangana Ranaut’s film not releasing on Sept 6 due to CBFC ‘Emergency’ postponed

Kangana Ranaut-starrer “Emergency” is not releasing on September 6. The political drama is one of the most-anticipated releases of the year and had been in the discussion majorly over its topic and Ranaut’s controversial comments.

After being postponed several times, the movie was set to release in the theatres on September 6. However, now it has been reported that the film will not be released this week due to pending censor board clearance.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh shared the big announcement on X. He wrote, “#BreakingNews... #Emergency postponed... Won’t release on 6 Sept 2024. #ZeeStudios #KanganaRanaut”

The major reason behind the delay is said to be the backlash from several groups over the topic of the movie. A few days ago, Ranaut shared a video of her saying that her movie had not got the clearance due to numerous death threats against members of the censor board.

In a clip, Ranaut said, “Kayi tarah ki afwahein ud rahi hain ki humari film Emergnecy ko censor certificate mil gaya hai. It is not true. In fact, humari film clear ho gayi thi lekin uski certification rok li gayi hai kyuki bohot zyada dhamkiya aa rhi hain jaan se maaar dene ki censor waalo ko (There have been rumors circulating that my film Emergency has been certified by the Censor Board. This is not true. While our film did receive clearance from the CBFC, the certification was delayed due to numerous death threats against members of the censor board). Addressing the issue, the actress said that she’s ‘’under pressure’’ to not show the assassination of Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the depiction of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, leader of the Khalistan movement and Punjab riots. “Toh humpe ye pressure hai ki Mrs Gandhi ki assassination na dikhayein, Bhindrewala ko na dikhayein, Punjab riots na dikhayein. I don’t know ki fir kya dikhayein ki film achanak se black out ho jaati hai (This has put pressure on us not to depict the assassination of Mrs Indira Gandhi, Bhindrawale, and the Punjab riots in the film. This raises the question - what can I actually show in the film? That the film blacks out all of a sudden. This is an unbelievable time for me and I am very sorry for the state of things in this country).” The controversy began when the trailer of the movie was released. (Agencies)

Also Read: Gunshots Erupt Near Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon's Vancouver Home, Gangsters Warn of Dire Consequences

Also watch: