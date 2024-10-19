Kangana Ranaut’s highly anticipated film ‘Emergency’ gets clearance from CBFC

Kangana Ranaut’s highly anticipated film “Emergency” has finally got a certificate from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Kangana, who serves as a co-producer and director of the film, announced on Thursday on X that the film will finally be released in theatres soon.

“We are glad to announce we have received the censor certificate for our movie Emergency, we will be announcing the release date soon. Thank you for your patience and support.”

Originally scheduled to release on September 6, the film’s future seemed uncertain due to controversies after some Sikh organisations, and the Shiromani Akali Dal, objected, accusing it of misrepresenting the community and getting historical facts wrong.

Based on India’s Emergency era in the 1970s, Kangana’s film has the actress playing former prime minister Indira Gandhi. The film also features Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, and Shreyas Talpade. Shreyas Talpade plays Atal Bihari Vajpayee, while Anupam Kher portrays Jayaprakash Narayan. The late Satish Kaushik will also be seen in the role of former Deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram. Kangana Ranaut agrees to make cuts to her film Emergency

Earlier, Kangana voiced her frustration regarding the delay. On X, she criticised the CBFC’s decision to withhold the film’s certificate, calling it “illegal.” She also responded to a Bombay High Court ruling concerning the delayed clearance of Emergency by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Sharing a post by Live Law, she remarked, “High court has blasted censor for illegally withholding the certificate of #emergency.” (Agencies)

