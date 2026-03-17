Kanye West's India concert postponed due to 'geopolitical situation', set to take place on May 23

The much-awaited India debut of rapper Kanye West has been postponed due to "geopolitical situation and regional tensions". The concert is set to take place on May 23, 2026.

The organizers of the event took to their Instagram handle to announce the rescheduling of Kanye's concert. In the note, Kanye's team cited the "safety of international fans and artists" as one of the reasons for tthe postponement.

The event will be organized by Whitefox, Plush Entertainment & Wizcraft. Earlier, it was scheduled to take place at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on March 29.

"Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to 23 May 2026. The safety of our fans travelling internationally, as well as that of the artist and the production team, remains our top priority. All tickets remain valid for the new date. Thank you for your understanding and continued support," wrote Whitefox India.

Making the announcement, the organizers of the event said that the New Delhi event will deliver expansive staging, cinematic visuals, precision-engineered acoustics and a career-spanning setlist. "We wanted this show to feel monumental and it is," said Aman, founder of White Fox.

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