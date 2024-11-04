‘Keep Kamala and carry-on-ala’: Kamala Harris makes surprise appearance at ‘Saturday Night Live’

Ahead of the presidential elections, Vice President Kamala Harris made an appearance on the TV show 'Saturday Night Live'.

Harris can be seen engaging in hilarious conversation with Maya Rudolph, who first played Kamala on the show in 2019 and has reprised her role this season.

The segment started with Harris appearing as her own reflection in a dressing room mirror, where she joined Rudolph. "It is nice to see you, Kamala," Harris told Rudolph, "and I'm just here to remind you got this."

The two said supporters need to "Keep Kamala and carry-on-ala," adding that they "believe in the promise of America."

Meanwhile, several celebs have come in support of Kamala like recently Jennifer Lopez took the stage at a rally in Las Vegas, delivering a powerful rebuke of former President Donald Trump following a controversial remark made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.

The comedian's comment, labelling Puerto Rico as "a floating island of garbage" during a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden, ignited backlash from across the nation, prompting J-Lo to speak out on behalf of the Puerto Rican community and Latinos everywhere, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Lopez made it clear that the offence taken extended far beyond Puerto Ricans, stating, "It wasn't just Puerto Ricans that were offended that day. It was every Latino in this country. It was humanity and anyone of decent character," she said as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Her remarks came as part of a 15-minute speech, where she highlighted the importance of unity and character in leadership.

As a proud Puerto Rican and American, Lopez emphasized her identity, saying, "I am Puerto Rican, and yes, I was born here, and we are Americans. I am a mother. I am a sister. I am an actor and an entertainer. And I like Hollywood endings. I like when the good guy -- and in this case, the good girl -- wins."

In her address, Lopez praised Harris' policies, including efforts to extend the child tax credit, emphasizing that these initiatives aim to help all Americans, regardless of their background.

"It's about helping you get ahead. It's about us. All of us. No matter what we look like, who we love or who we worship or where we're from," she asserted.

The US presidential elections are scheduled to take place on November 5. The elections will be contested between Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Even though Harris could become the first ever Indian American president of the US, a survey by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace has found that she is likely to secure fewer votes from the community than incumbent President Joe Biden did in 2020. (ANI)

