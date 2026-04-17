Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Spark Romance Rumours with Cozy LA Outing

Days after making headlines with their reunion at Coachella 2026, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have once again been spotted together in Los Angeles.

In the last week, the F1 driver appeared to confirm dating rumours via his Instagram post featuring Kardashian, who sat next to him. The post further confirmed that the rumours of the two stars dating are indeed true.

Photos of Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are buzzing all over social media. After Coachella, the two stars stepped out for a day in Los Angeles in matching comfy outfits, with the American star wearing an oversized sweatshirt paired with tights in the same colour. The F1 driver was dressed in an oversized pullover, which he styled with loose, baggy jeans and a cap.

In some photos, Kardashian is seen flashing a smile, hinting at something that has yet to be confirmed by both A-listers. (Agencies)

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