‘Lady Singham’ track featuring Deepika released as ‘Singham Again’ sees success

As ‘Singham Again’ is witnessing success, the makers have dropped a new track titled ‘Lady Singham’, showcasing Deepika Padukone’s powerful role as cop Shakti Shetty. The track, which is sung by Santhosh Venky, with music by Ravi Basrur and lyrics by Kumaar, perfecty captures Deepika’s bold and fierce cop persona.

Featuring an ensemble cast of stars, including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor, the film has garnered significant attention for its star power. Ajay Devgn reprises his iconic role as Bajirao Singham, while Ranveer Singh brings his signature energy with comedic flair.

Arjun Kapoor’s portrayal of the villain has been praised for adding depth to the film. Notably, ‘Singham Again’ also sees Bollywood superstar Salman Khan making a brief yet significant cameo, marking his entry into Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

With the Diwali release, Singham Again faced a clash with another major multi-starrer horror comedy release ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ starring Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles. (ANI)

