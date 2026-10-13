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Meghan Markle Shares Rare Glimpse of Archie and Lilibet's Countryside Stroll

Meghan Markle shares a rare glimpse of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet enjoying a countryside walk in the UK with their dog Pula.
Meghan Markle
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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have largely kept their children away from the public spotlight, offering only occasional glimpses into their family life.

The Duchess of Sussex has now shared a new video clip on social media featuring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet enjoying their time outdoors in the UK.

Meghan Markle has shared a glimpse of her children's everyday lives in Britain, posting a video of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet enjoying a walk through the English countryside. The Duchess of Sussex shared the footage on her Instagram Stories on October 11, giving followers a look at a quiet family moment away from the public eye.

In the video, seven-year-old Archie rides his scooter along a tree-lined country path, while his five-year-old sister, Lilibet, walks nearby. Their Labrador, Pula, can also be seen accompanying them on the outing, while a group of deer appears in the distance. (Agencies)

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Meghan Markle
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