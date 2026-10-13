Meghan Markle Shares Rare Glimpse of Archie and Lilibet's Countryside Stroll

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have largely kept their children away from the public spotlight, offering only occasional glimpses into their family life.

The Duchess of Sussex has now shared a new video clip on social media featuring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet enjoying their time outdoors in the UK.

Meghan Markle has shared a glimpse of her children's everyday lives in Britain, posting a video of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet enjoying a walk through the English countryside. The Duchess of Sussex shared the footage on her Instagram Stories on October 11, giving followers a look at a quiet family moment away from the public eye.

In the video, seven-year-old Archie rides his scooter along a tree-lined country path, while his five-year-old sister, Lilibet, walks nearby. Their Labrador, Pula, can also be seen accompanying them on the outing, while a group of deer appears in the distance. (Agencies)

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