“My Knees Were Rattling”: Karan Johar Left Awestruck Meeting Meryl Streep & Anne Hathaway

In a striking crossover moment between Bollywood and Hollywood, Karan Johar recently met global cinema icons Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in Tokyo, Japan, as part of the international promotional tour for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2.’

Sharing the moment on his Instagram handle, Johar offered fans a glimpse into what can only be described as a rare convergence of cinematic and fashion legacies.

Describing the encounter as a “once in a lifetime” moment, the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ filmmaker wrote, “This is not a caption. This is a confession. I am singularly obsessed and inspired by the unmatchable brilliance of Meryl Streep. In many ways she has been my guru in the art of acting & portraying characters across cinema!!”

He also wrote that meeting the two icons made his knees rattle.

“I have watched The Devil Wears Prada no less than 47 times. I have quoted it at dinner tables, in edit suites and in board meetings (no kidding!) So when I tell you that standing next to HER & them today, I felt the ground shift, please believe me. I tried very hard to be calm and composed but here’s a another confession - my knees were RATTLING,” he wrote.

The meeting comes at a time when anticipation is steadily building for the sequel to the 2006 cult classic, which famously explored the high-stakes world of fashion journalism. (ANI)

Also Read: PM, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, attend Disha Sharma’s wedding