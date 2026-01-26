Natalie Portman calls out Oscars for snubbing female directors

Star Wars’ actor Natalie Portman took a moment to call out the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) for snubbing female-directed films at this year’s Oscars nominations.

At the Sundance Film Festival, Portman spoke to the media and shared her thoughts, days after the Academy announced the nominations for the Oscars 2026.

“So many of the best films I saw this year were made by women. You just see the barriers at every level because so many were not recognised at the awards time. Between ‘Sorry Baby’ and ‘Left-Handed Girl’ and ‘Hedda’ and ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’... Extraordinary films this year that I think a lot of people are enjoying and loving, but are not getting the accolades they deserve,” she said, as quoted by Variety. At the Oscars nominations, while Chloe Zhao’s ‘Hamnet’ picked up 8 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, many other women-led films were shut out, reported Variety. Natalie Portman was present at the Sundance Film Festival for the world premiere of her film ‘The Gallerist’, directed by Cathy Yan. Portman features in the film alongside Jenna Ortega.

It revolves around a desperate gallerist who conspires to sell a dead body at Art Basel Miami.(ANI)

