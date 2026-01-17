Priya Kapur seeks SC records of Sunjay Kapur–Karisma Kapoor divorce case

Taking the ground that she is the legally wedded wife and a direct legal heir of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, Priya Kapur has moved the Supreme Court seeking certified copies of the complete records of the 2016 transfer petition arising out of Sunjay Kapur’s divorce proceedings with actor Karisma Kapoor. In her application, she has stated that access to these confidential court records is bona fide required for use in pending succession matters before the Delhi High Court and is essential for protecting her legal rights in relation to the deceased’s estate.

According to the application, the 2016 transfer petition was filed by Sunjay Kapur seeking the transfer of a divorce case from the Family Court in Mumbai to Delhi.

During the pendency of those proceedings, Sunjay Kapur and Karisma Kapoor amicably settled their disputes, following which the Supreme Court disposed of the petition on April 8, 2016, after recording detailed consent terms between the parties.

Priya Kapur has informed the apex court that Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12, 2025, in England. She has relied on her marriage to the deceased on April 3, 2017, to assert her locus standi, submitting that she is “directly interested in the estate and legal matters concerning the deceased petitioner” and is therefore entitled to seek certified copies of the court record.

The plea seeks directions to the Supreme Court Registry to issue a certified copy of the complete paper book of Transfer Petition (Civil) No. 214 of 2016, including pleadings, annexures, orders, settlement documents, and other related applications. It states that since Priya Kapur was not a party to the original proceedings, she has been advised to approach the court through a formal application supported by an affidavit, in line with the rules and practice directions of the Supreme Court. Emphasizing that the request has been made in good faith, the application contends that no prejudice would be caused to the original respondent if the documents are supplied and that the relief sought is necessary in the interest of justice. The move comes amid reports that disputes relating to Sunjay Kapur’s will and estate have now reached the Supreme Court, with Priya Kapur seeking access to past matrimonial records as part of ongoing succession litigation.

In December, the Delhi High Court concluded hearings in the high-stakes civil suit concerning the personal estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur and reserved its order on the interim injunction application moved by his children from his earlier marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor, after noting that all parties had filed their written submissions in terms of the court’s earlier directions. (ANI)

