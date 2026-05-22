Ranveer Singh Hails Arsenal’s First Premier League Title in 22 Years as ‘Redemption Arc for the Ages’

English football club Arsenal won its first Premier League title in 22 years, Bollywood’s livewire star Ranveer Singh penned a note for the team, which gave a peek into his mindset that has defined the actor’s own extraordinary journey.

Ranveer took to his stories section on Instagram: “Arsenal is not a family I was born into. It is a family I chose. After being mesmerised seeing Arsene Wengers ‘Invincibles’ play the beautiful game in its most exquisite form, I became a lifelong Arsenal fan. That was in 2001, I was 16.” The “Dhurandhar” star said that he “chose well”.

“What style, what flair, what a dazzling club! Then, times changed. The tides of fortune kept ebbing, for what became a cruel age.”

Arsenal’s success follows three consecutive seasons in which they finished as runners-up, including in 2023/24 when Man City pipped them to the title by an agonising margin of two points.

Talking about the win, Ranveer tagged it as a “redemption arc.”

“But today, after 22 arduous years of struggle, hate, ridicule and despondency, pride and glory is restored at Arsenal football club. A redemption arc for the ages.”

Ranveer said it’s “more than football, it’s a life lesson.”

He added: “Stay the course, keep believing in yourself, trust the process, maintain the purity in your intent and back it with unrelenting hard work, the reward will come. Loyalty and resilience matter most in hard times. What a magnificent triumph by Super Mik’s young Gunners. An unforgettable chapter in sports history. Long live The Arsenal. #COYG.” (IANS)

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