Ranveer Singh Set to Begin Shooting for Pralay in August 2026

Following the record-breaking run of the Dhurandhar franchise at the box office, all eyes are now on Ranveer Singh's next project. While the Bollywood superstar has already committed to director Jai Mehta's post-apocalyptic thriller Pralay, several reports suggest the film has hit a roadblock due to alleged “creative differences” between Singh and the director.

However, an insider associated with the production house dismissed these reports, clarifying that Pralay remains very much on track, with production slated to begin in August 2026. “Reports suggesting any uncertainty around Pralay are completely baseless,” the insider exclusively told a publication.

“Ranveer and Jai have been in continuous discussions and have firmly locked the script. The project has already moved into pre-production, with the entire team actively gearing up to create a never-before-witnessed gigantic spectacle out of Indian cinema. As it stands, Pralay is on track to go on floors by August 2026.”

Described as an ambitious, VFX-heavy action thriller set in the post-apocalyptic, dystopian world, Pralay is expected to explore the zombie genre unlike anything attempted so far in Hindi cinema. Mehta has passionately been working on this project since last year and plans to mount it on an unprecedented scale, with an estimated budget of around 300 crore. Written by Jai Mehta and his Lootere writer Vishal Kapoor, the film is being produced by Hansal Mehta's True Story Films and Ranveer's Maa Kasam Films, in partnership with Applause Entertainment. (Agencies)

Also Read: Riteish Deshmukh explains how CBFC certification for Raja Shivaji will widen its audience reach