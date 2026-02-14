Ranveer Singh threat probe: Mumbai Police trace sender of the voice note

The Mumbai Crime Branch has traced the sender of a threatening WhatsApp voice note demanding Rs 1 crore from Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, identifying it as reportedly belonging to Harry Boxer, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, officials said.

As per the Mumbai Police, the Crime Branch revealed that one of the close associates of the gang, Harry Boxer, reportedly sent a voice note to the actor demanding Rs 1 crore as extortion.

The WhatsApp voice note has been identified as carrying Harry Boxer’s voice, according to the preliminary investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch. However, officials are still working on additional evidence in connection with the case. The voice note has been sent for forensic examination, and the report is currently awaited.

According to the Crime Branch, the threatening voice note was sent to Ranveer’s manager’s mobile number after the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence.

In the message, money was demanded while issuing threats. Following the threat, Ranveer’s security has been heightened.

The statement of Ranveer’s manager was recorded by the Crime Branch three days ago. The investigation continues.

A VPN network was used to send the threat, and the location traced so far points to a foreign country. Interpol’s assistance is being sought to track the source. Officials are trying to determine which country’s VPN network was active at the time the threat was sent.

Apart from Ranveer, the Crime Branch also recorded the statement of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma’s manager. Investigations in both cases are ongoing, and a formal FIR is expected to be registered soon. (IANS)

