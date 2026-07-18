Seven-Month Pregnant Deepika Padukone Pulls Off High-Octane Action for Atlee’s ‘Raaka’

Deepika Padukone is one of the most acclaimed actors in Indian cinema. Over the last two years, the actress focused on motherhood, but that doesn’t mean her work has suffered. She has advocated for 8-hour shifts and is choosing her battles carefully. Deepika is currently pregnant with her second child, and yet again she’s setting an example by continuing to work on her next big project, Raaka.

As per a recent report by Variety India, the actress has been shooting every day non-stop for “Raaka.” Despite her advocacy for a structured eight-hour workday and work-life balance, Deepika Padukone remains fully committed to wrapping up her upcoming film, “Raaka,” on schedule. At seven months pregnant, the actress is pushing boundaries by pulling night shifts and executing physically demanding action sequences. Pouring all her focus into the project before embarking on maternity leave, she has successfully managed the film’s high-octane requirements and has been able to accomplish that.

The crew of the film is mighty impressed with Padukone. One crew member says, “She was determined to do everything to complete the film before she takes a maternity break. Some of the action sequences are very demanding, almost grueling, but despite the challenges, she has been able to accomplish this. It is inspiring for everyone on the sets to see Deepika perform like this. Not to forget, she has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter at home, who she also gets her unwavering attention.” Raaka is Atlee’s ambitious sci-fi fantasy action spectacle, headlined by Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. Mounted on a grand scale with cutting-edge visuals and high-octane action, the pan-India entertainer is touted to be one of the most anticipated theatrical releases of 2027.

With the exclusive update coming in, Deepika is setting new standards for professional commitment in Indian Cinema. (Agencies)

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