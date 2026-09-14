Subhash Ghai hails PM Modi’s ‘global stature’, says ‘only he can do it’ after BRICS 2026 summit

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his global stature and congratulated him on the occasion of BRICS 2026, saying that world leaders respect him.

Taking to Instagram, Ghai shared a message highlighting the importance of positivity, love and unity, while expressing pride in the Prime Minister. Sharing pictures of the Prime Minister, he wrote, "Only he can do it Love begets love. Smiles create positive energies N our history has proved that only positivity can terminate negativity n grow humanity in this world. Why we shud not be proud of our Prime minister Modi where every president n premiers respect him we love him Congratulations Brics 2026." The pictures show Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting and interacting with delegates at the summit. Sharing the photographs, Ghai wrote, "Only he can do it. Love begets love. Smiles create positive energies..."

The pictures show Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting and interacting with delegates at the summit. (IANS)

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