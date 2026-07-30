‘You Can Only Display This Stupidity in Your Room’: Kangana Ranaut Targets Media, Gen Z Protesters and ‘Feminazis’

Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut has lashed out at the media, who supported the "unethical behaviour" protestors at Jantar Mantar at the recently concluded protests demanding the resignation of the Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself talking to the camera. The actress aimed her guns at the media and the "feminazis" alleging that the cabal wants to induce animalistic tendencies into young women.

She said, "I am making this reel for the media's friends, because I have stopped some protesters who were displaying unethical, unethical behavior on the streets in front of children, in front of elders, in front of women, by normalizing it. We do not accept this in this society. We do not want our children to be sexualized prematurely by their unethical actions. We feel ashamed in front of our elders. We do not accept this kind of behavior. We will not let it be normalized. So the media is ganging up against me".

The actress further mentioned that she does appreciate Gen Z, and quoted many instances of Gen Z in her team, which are doing great work as per her.

She shared, "And it will not tell how much I have appreciated the startup like Sky Root. The Zenzis of our country who are taking us to such heights. I myself congratulated the students of NEET. And such children who are taking on the responsibilities of their families. There are such children in our team too. There are Gen Z brothers and sisters in our family relationships too, who do our big work. But for a few followers, and for a few comments, and for a few likes, these media people have sold so much. And I am seeing that some feminists, call them anchors, or are doing a full bulletin and are teaching me that Kangana, why should these women have the burden of dignity or discipline? We had so much pressure on millennial women to be dignified and to be, you know, disciplined. Why do we have to give that burden to this generation? Excuse me. Will you teach your daughter like this? There is no choice to be disciplined or to be in the limits. Everyone wants to show off".

She continued, "But if you have to live in society and you have to live according to the constitution, which means that your freedom ends where my nose and ears begin, then you can only stay in your room as a goon. Coming out and worshipping me, even if you don't have any sentiment for my parents, even if you don't have any feelings for the children of my house, that doesn't mean that you will abuse them on the street, you will harm their dignity. My worship is my God, even if they are my leaders. My worship is my God, even if they are my leaders. People call the Prime Minister an exam buddy. How many people have feelings for him? Some consider him a leader, some consider him a friend, some consider him a family member, some consider him God. Similarly, you cannot hurt anyone's feelings. This is not being cool. This is a basic civic sense. And if you don't know this, you will have to learn. Don't be influenced by these feminazis. Don't ruin your life. You can only display this stupidity in your room. You will have to go out and live in dignity. Or you will be thrown out of the workplace. You will never have any relationship".

"Even the family members will not tolerate stupidity. Then in front of you, there will be a life with no end except a dead end. By the way, if you look at it, it is said in science that the purpose of human life is evolution. And even in science, it is said that you should go towards the best evolution among men. But these feminazis are teaching you to be animalistic. And it is putting a bandage around your neck that you become an animal, and display animal tendencies. And get out of control so that you can go to jail. You have to decide who is guiding you well and who is telling you the right direction. I will say what I have learned from my elders. And what the gurus have taught me is that we have got this life to evolve. We have not got it to regress in animalistic tendencies. So please evolve. And best wishes to everyone for Guru Purnima", she added.

Earlier, the actress had addressed the protestors of CJP as "Generation Gutter". Following this, Saurav Das the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson exchanged personal attacks with the actress. (IANS)

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