Teachers’ Day: Singer Papon reflects on teachings of his Gurus

Playback singer Papon, who is known for ‘Bulleya’, ‘Jiyein Kyun’, ‘Moh Moh Ke Dhaage’ and others, is reflecting on the teaching of his gurus on the occasion of Teachers’ Day. For Papon, Teachers’ Day is not only a celebration of academic mentors but also a time to reflect on the guiding lights of his life, his parents, whose artistry and humility shaped him into the musician he is today.

He has said that their influence continues to echo through every ghazal, folk song, and romantic melody he performs, making his journey a continuation of their legacy.

Talking about the same, Papon said, “My greatest teachers were my parents: my father, Khagen Mahanta, known across Assam as the ‘King of Bihu’, and my mother, Archana Mahanta, whose voice carried the devotion of our folk traditions.”

He further mentioned, “From the time I was a child, their melodies filled our home, not just in notes, but in every breath I took. They didn’t push me; instead, they showed me the soul behind every song. On this Teachers’ Day, I honour them, not just for the music they gifted the world, but for the wisdom they instilled in me. Every performance I give, every note I sing, carries their legacy. I walk forward holding their lessons close, and that is my deepest blessing.”

Remembering them with deep emotion, Papon shared that his parents were his first and greatest teachers, not only in music but in life.

His father, Khagen Mahanta, revered across Assam as the ‘King of Bihu’, and his mother, Archana Mahanta, celebrated for her devotional and folk renditions, created an environment where music was not just an art form but a way of living. On the work front, Papon is celebrating the success of his recent contribution to the film ‘Metro... In Dino’ and is currently working on his much-awaited upcoming ghazal album. (IANS)

