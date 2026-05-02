The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review: A Cult Classic Returns Under Huge Expectations

Two decades after its release, The Devil Wears Prada remains a cultural touchstone. So when The Devil Wears Prada 2 was announced, fans reacted with both excitement and scepticism. Sequels to beloved classics rarely live up to expectations. However, the return of the original team—including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, director David Frankel, and writer Aline Brosh McKenna—helped maintain continuity and fuel anticipation. Despite concerns that heavy social media exposure during filming might dull excitement, aggressive marketing ultimately heightened curiosity. The result is a sequel that delivers, though it stops short of being truly groundbreaking.

A story rooted in media evolution

While the original film explored fashion publishing, the sequel shifts focus to the challenges of media in the digital age. It reflects how traditional publishing has struggled over the past 20 years amid the rise of social media. Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) is now an award-winning journalist known for human-interest stories. After a sudden layoff and a viral speech criticising corporate culture, she is brought back to Runway magazine as a features editor. The magazine, meanwhile, is battling a credibility crisis after promoting a fake brand. Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), still sharp and commanding, is more adaptable but remains sceptical of Andy. Nigel continues as her trusted aide, while Emily (Emily Blunt) has moved to a powerful role at Dior, influencing the magazine as a key advertiser. At its core, the story revolves around whether Andy can help restore Runway’s credibility and navigate the shifting media landscape.

Performances that anchor the film

The film’s biggest strength lies in its performances. Anne Hathaway portrays a more confident yet vulnerable Andy, striking a balance between ambition and self-doubt. Meryl Streep once again commands the screen with her icy, controlled performance as Miranda. Emily Blunt adds spark in her limited screen time, especially in scenes alongside Hathaway. Their chemistry remains one of the film’s highlights, though one wishes for more moments featuring the trio together. The returning cast slips effortlessly back into their roles, lending authenticity and nostalgia to the sequel.

Themes that reflect changing times

One of the film’s strongest aspects is its commentary on generational and technological shifts. It captures the tension between Gen Z, millennials, and older generations in adapting to digital media. The narrative highlights the struggle to keep print journalism and in-depth storytelling relevant in an era dominated by short-form content and shrinking attention spans. It offers a realistic look at how media organisations are evolving—or struggling to. However, this theme may resonate more with those familiar with the industry, particularly journalists, than with general audiences.

Flaws in narrative and tone

Despite its strengths, the film has notable shortcomings. The pacing is slow, especially in the opening act, and the storyline lacks the freshness of the original. Certain subplots feel unnecessary, such as Andy’s romance with Peter (Patrick Brammall). Justin Theroux’s character, a flamboyant billionaire, comes across as exaggerated and out of place. The film also tones down humour, opting for a more serious and politically conscious narrative. While this aligns with its themes, it reduces the light, entertaining charm that defined the original.

Final verdict

The Devil Wears Prada 2 succeeds largely because of its cast and its attempt to stay relevant in a changing world. It offers a thoughtful look at modern media and revisits beloved characters with maturity. However, it doesn’t quite capture the magic or originality of its predecessor. While not groundbreaking, it remains an engaging watch that blends nostalgia with a contemporary perspective—enough to satisfy fans, even if it doesn’t fully exceed expectations. (Agencies)

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