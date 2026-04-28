Jordan joins India-led ISA, CDRI and Global Biofuel Alliance initiatives

NEW DELHI: Jordan on Monday joined the India-led global initiatives, including the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA).

"Jordan confirms its Membership of the global initiatives spearheaded by India - International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA). Ambassador of The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Mr. Yousef Abdelghani, today formally handed over documents of Jordan’s Membership of ISA, CDRI and GBA to Secretary (South), Dr. Neena Malhotra," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

The ISA is a collaborative initiative between India and France aimed at uniting efforts to combat climate change by implementing solar energy solutions. It was conceptualised on the sidelines of UN Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris in 2015. Following a 2020 amendment to its Framework Agreement, all UN member states are now eligible to join the ISA. Currently, more than 100 nations are signatories, with over 90 nations having ratified to become full members, according to the official statement.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of heads of state and leaders' of eight countries at the G20 Leader's Summit in New Delhi in 2023, the GBA is a multi-stakeholder alliance that brings together governments, international organisations, and industry. With 33 countries and 14 international organisations as members, the GBA aims to position biofuels as a key solution to the global energy transition and contribute to socio-economic growth, an official statement detailed. (IANS)

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