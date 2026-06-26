NATO chief Rutte backs Trump on Iran, praises him for ‘taking responsibility’ for the world

WASHINGTON: Mark Rutte strongly defended Donald Trump’s handling of Iran, arguing that US action helped prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and enhanced global security.

Speaking alongside Trump at the White House on Wednesday (local time), Rutte described Iran as a source of regional instability and said preventing it from obtaining nuclear capability was important for international security. He said the US action reflected leadership and responsibility beyond its own borders.

Trump reiterated criticism of some European allies for not publicly backing the US during the conflict, saying their support would have been appreciated.

Rutte acknowledged some disappointment over allied responses but stressed that European countries had supported US operations by providing access to bases and infrastructure. He argued that Europe remained an important platform for US military operations.

Rejecting suggestions that Trump’s commitment to NATO had weakened, Rutte said the President remained fully committed to the alliance. He also highlighted NATO allies’ agreement to increase defence spending and noted significant growth in European and Canadian defence expenditures.

Rutte further reaffirmed support for Ukraine, saying its position had improved in recent months and crediting continued US assistance for strengthening Kyiv’s efforts. (IANS)

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