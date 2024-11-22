Over 50 Nations Endorse Baku Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism

BAKU: In a first, tourism is included in the action agenda of the UN Climate Change Conference, with more than 50 governments endorsing the COP29 Declaration on Enhanced Climate Action in Tourism.

A spokesperson for the COP Presidency said these initiatives are set to play a vital role in tackling climate change and promoting urban resilience.

With its tourism declaration, the COP29 Presidency is focused on supporting the tourism sector, a key economic driver, in adopting sustainable practices to reduce its environmental impact.

This is the first time that the COP Presidency has organized a tourism-focused thematic day while the Multisectoral Actions Pathways (MAP) Declaration calls for cross-sector collaboration to create cities that are resilient and inclusive.

Together, these initiatives set the stage for global action towards a sustainable future. The commitments they represent are vital for shaping the path to COP30 and will play a crucial role in advancing urban climate strategies and solutions.

Commenting on the launch of the COP29 Tourism Initiative, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev said, "The inclusion of tourism in the UN Climate Change COP29 Action Agenda for the first time, under the presidency of Azerbaijan, represents a milestone for an important economic and environmental sector."

"Tourism is a major driver of economic growth and development, providing direct and indirect livelihoods for hundreds of millions of people. However, the sector is a significant contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions, poses pressures on ecosystems, and is itself highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change, including rising sea levels, biodiversity loss, and extreme weather events."

"We are launching the COP29 Declaration on Enhanced Climate Action in Tourism, which urges us to think creatively and collaboratively about how to transform tourism into a climate-resilient, low-carbon sector that contributes not only to economic development but also to global sustainability."

"At COP29, it's time to enhance ambition and enable action. We need to protect our natural heritage to create a sustainable future for tourism and the environment."

"We are proud to endorse the Baku Declaration. A clear signal to our sector, and the world, that travel and tourism is part of the solution to climate change," said World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) President and CEO, Julia Simpson, speaking at the COP29. (IANS)

