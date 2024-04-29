3 dead, 2 injured, 3 missing as car falls into stream in J&K’s Sonamarg area

Srinagar: Three people were killed, 2 others were injured, and 3 are still missing after a car fell into a fast-flowing stream in the Sonamarg hill station area in J&K's Ganderbal district on Sunday, police said.

Police said 3 bodies have been recovered from the Sindh stream, 2 people were rescued in an injured condition and admitted to hospital while 3 persons are still missing in this accident.

Police said the driver of the Tavera taxi who jumped out before the vehicle dropped into the stream has been detained.

The vehicle went out of the driver's control and dropped into the Sindh stream in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal on the Srinagar-Leh national highway.

Teams of police, army, rural traffic police, locals, and SDRF and NDRF personnel moved immediately to start a relief and rescue operation. The operation to search for the three missing passengers is still going on although darkness has descended on the area and it is also heavily raining there. The identity of the passengers has still not been exactly ascertained. (IANS)

Also Read: Manipur: Ethnic Clashes Erupt in Imphal West District of Manipur: One Dead, Three Injured

Also Watch: