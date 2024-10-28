Border Security Force (BSF) apprehends two narco-smugglers in Amritsar: Report

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday apprehended two Indian narcotics smugglers in the Amritsar border area, acting on intelligence reports about suspicious activities.

At approximately 8:40 AM, BSF troops swiftly detained the suspects and seized a small packet containing 4 grams of suspected heroin, a smartphone, a keypad mobile, a small weighing machine, and 20 litres of country-made liquor.

"At about 08:40 am, BSF troops apprehended two Indian narcotics smugglers along with one small packet (4 grams) of suspected heroin, one smartphone, one keypad mobile, one small weighing machine, and 20 litres of country-made liquor from the spot," stated the BSF in an official release.

The detained individuals are residents of Saidpur Kalan village in Amritsar district. They have been handed over to local police for further investigation into their connections with handlers based in Pakistan. (ANI)

Also Read: Meghalaya: Border Security Force apprehends two smugglers in state

Also Watch: