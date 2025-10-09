Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questions practicality of SIR exercise in Bengal

Kolkata: With indications of the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise starting in West Bengal after October 15 becoming evident at a crucial meeting on SIR preparedness in the state here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the practicality of the deadline, considering October is the festival month for the state. “Is it possible to begin the SIR within this month amid the festival days? Will the Election Commission of India (ECI) operate at the behest of the BJP? Or will the commission ensure the democratic rights of the people?” the Chief Minister questioned. On this issue, she also launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that all the actions over the SIR were happening following his instructions. “This is his game. He is operating like an acting Prime Minister. I would request the Prime Minister not to believe him,” the Chief Minister said. (IANS)

