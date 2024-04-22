Congress fumes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi says it will distribute people's property among Muslims

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the Congress would distribute the country's wealth, if voted to power, "to those who have more children".

During a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, PM Modi said that the Congress, if voted to power, could distribute the nation’s wealth among "intruders" and "those who have more children".

He was referring to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's statement that the minority community should have priority access to the nation's resources.

"Congress manifesto indicates they plan to evaluate the gold holdings of mothers and sisters, gather information about it, and subsequently distribute that property. To whom will they distribute it? Manmohan Singh's administration had asserted that Muslims should be given precedence in accessing the country's assets,” PM Modi said.

The Congress condemned the statement and said the Prime Minister through his "lies" was again dividing Hindu-Muslims.

Congress leader Pawan Khera accused PM Modi of spreading falsehood and claimed that the manifesto has no Muslim-Hindu references.

In a video message shared on Sunday, Khera challenged the Prime Minister to provide evidence to support his claim.

"In the Congress manifesto, there is no mention of Hindu-Muslim. We challenge the Prime Minister to show us if the word Hindu or Muslim is written anywhere in our manifesto," he said.

After Khera’s clarification, the BJP hit back at the Congress, sharing on its official X handle a video of the then PM Dr Manmohan Singh’s speech of December 9, 2006, in which he said: "We will have to devise innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, are empowered to share equitably in the fruits of development. They must have the first claim on resources."

The BJP has asked: "The Congress doesn’t trust their own Prime Minister?"

Dr Singh had made these remarks at the 52nd meeting of the National Development Council in New Delhi.

"Here is Manmohan Singh, on camera saying that Muslims must have first claim on resources," says a social media user while posting the video clip on X.

It has triggered a debate in political circles with some saying that the former PM’s statement displays "the subversive nature of Manmohan Singh formulation".

According to some, Dr Singh’s remarks buttress the BJP’s claims of the Congress being involved in politics of appeasement.

Meanwhile, Khera criticised PM Modi's remarks, suggesting that they reflected a lack of seriousness in the Prime Minister's approach.

"This kind of lightness is there in your mentality and in your political values," Khera said. "We have talked about justice for the youth, women, farmers, tribals, middle class, and workers. Do you object to this as well?” he asked.

Asserting the integrity of the Congress manifesto, Khera held it up as a reflection of the party's commitment to various sections of society. "Our manifesto shows a mirror to the Prime Minister. Your (PM) name will go in the dustbin if you continue to say such lies," he added.(IANS)

