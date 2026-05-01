Exit polls were ‘paid and pressured’, claims Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: The different exit poll predictions showing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s victory in the Assembly polls in West Bengal this time were, according to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, actually broadcast by different media houses under pressure and in exchange for money allegedly paid by the "ruling party" in the country.

She made the claim in a video message that she posted on her social media handle on Thursday.

According to the Chief Minister, the dual motive behind this alleged strategy was to prevent a crash in the stock market indices as well as to weaken the morale of Trinamool Congress workers before the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

"The BJP did this using the media. I have got specific information that the exit poll projections that were shown by media houses were actually circulated to the media houses at 1.08 p.m. on Wednesday. This they did because they understood that in reality Trinamool Congress's tally will reach 226 or even cross 230, thereby making all their oppressive tactics futile," the Chief Minister said. (IANS)

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