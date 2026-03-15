ISKP expands propaganda network; Indian agencies flag surge in volunteer channels

NEW DELHI: With the war raging on in Afghanistan, the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) has stepped up its propaganda media narrative. Indian Intelligence agencies say that in addition to the existing propaganda channels, the ISKP has set up semi-media organisations.

What the Indian agencies worry most about is the lakhs of channels that have come up voluntarily in support of the ISKP. These channels create content based on the ideology of the Islamic State. This helps the ISKP keep the narrative alive and at the same time there is zero investment.

The agencies are also keeping a close watch on the Khorasan Ghag Radio and al-Azaim Foundation. The radio channel has of late been conducting plenty of discussions on the global situation. The war in Iran and the Afghanistan issue are the primary topics of debate. The foundation on the other hand publishes books relating to Islam and the Sharia Law. These books primarily focus on the implementation of the Sharia Law. The radio on the other hand has held over 150 discussions.

The content produced by these official channels of the Islamic State is picked up by the voluntary accounts created by individuals. They are being circulated in large numbers across the world. As has been reported in recent times, this content which is mainly created in Arabic, is being translated using Artificial Intelligence (AI). The translated content helps the outfit reach a larger audience, officials say. Intelligence agencies say that there has been a surge in this kind of activity in recent months and this is worrying. Another official explained that there has been a special focus on the Indian audience and such content is very high in circulation in the Southern states.

The ultimate goal is to ensure that a large number of people are radicalised and make sure that they subscribe to the thought process of the Islamic State. This, according to the outfit, would in the long run not just change the way people think but also ensure that recruitments take place in large numbers. (IANS)

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