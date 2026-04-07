Mamata Banerjee questions PM Modi's silence over Pak minister's Kolkata threat

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining a deliberate silence at his election campaign rally in Cooch Behar district on Sunday regarding the threat issued by Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who said that Pakistan would retaliate with a strike on Kolkata if India tried to stage any false-flag operation against Pakistan in the future.

"How could a Pakistani minister speak about targeting Kolkata? Why did the Prime Minister not say anything about this when he came here on Sunday? Why couldn't he say that strict action would be taken against this? Why was he silent? Why hasn't action been taken against Pakistan?” (IANS)

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