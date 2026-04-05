Mamata Banerjee urges unity against BJP, warns party could 'ruin the country'

MALDA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday called on voters to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming state assembly elections, warning that the party could "ruin the country" and disrupt social harmony. Addressing a public meeting in Manikchak, she accused the BJP of disrespecting religions, imposing its own ideology, and failing to understand Bengal's cultural traditions. Highlighting local customs, she remarked that offerings to Maa Kali include fish and meat, questioning the BJP's stance on food practices.

Banerjee urged people to remain calm and not fall for provocations, alleging that unrest is being deliberately created in areas like Malda to justify arrests of innocent citizens. She further claimed that central agencies such as the NIA, CBI, ED, BSF, and CISF are being misused for political purposes and are under the control of central leadership. According to her, locals are unfairly labeled as infiltrators for speaking Bengali, while BJP leaders visit during elections to influence votes. (ANI)

Also Read: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleges fake voter plot, writes to EC