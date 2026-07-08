NCERT’s new Class 9 textbook calls judiciary ‘impartial and independent’

NEW DELHI: Months after the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) withdrew its Class 8 Social Science textbook following objections over a chapter on judicial corruption, the council's newly introduced Class 9 Political Science textbook presents the judiciary as an "impartial and independent institution" that safeguards citizens' rights and upholds the Constitution.

The revised textbook, introduced under the National Curriculum Framework (NCF), explains the doctrine of separation of powers and says the judiciary functions independently of the legislature and the executive.

"The judiciary is an impartial and independent institution that safeguards the rights of citizens and upholds the spirit of the Constitution." The book further reads, "The judiciary reviews executive actions and constitutional amendments, can invalidate laws that violate the Constitution, and upholds the Constitution."

"The judiciary plays a vital role in protecting and promoting democratic values and the rights of all sections of society. The judiciary takes up Public Interest Litigations (PILs) from time to time to ensure access to justice for all," the book added. It states that courts have the authority to review executive actions and constitutional amendments, strike down unconstitutional laws, and entertain Public Interest Litigation (PILs) to ensure access to justice.

The chapter also describes the judiciary as a key constitutional institution responsible for protecting fundamental rights and preserving democratic values.

The latest description comes against the backdrop of a controversy earlier this year over an NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook that contained a section discussing challenges facing the judiciary, including corruption, case backlogs and declining public confidence. Acting on its own, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the contents, termed parts of the chapter objectionable and directed that the textbook's publication, reprinting and digital circulation be stopped. (ANI)

Also Read: NCERT Apologises for Class 8 Textbook Chapter on Judiciary Corruption Ahead of Supreme Court Hearing