PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ boosts organ donation awareness: NOTTO chief Anil Kumar

New Delhi: Emphasising the life-saving impact of organ donation, National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) Director Anil Kumar on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal in the latest episode of Mann Ki Baat as a “noble campaign” that can transform public awareness and participation across the country.

Speaking to IANS, after the 131st edition of the monthly broadcast, Anil Kumar said the Prime Minister’s decision to spotlight real-life transplant success stories, including the case of a 10-month-old child whose organs saved four lives, sends a powerful message to society.

“This is a truly noble campaign, for which we are deeply grateful to the Prime Minister. By presenting such inspiring examples before the nation, he has highlighted the urgent need for organ donation and public participation,” he said.

The NOTTO chief noted that emotionally resonant stories help overcome hesitation, myths, and social taboos associated with organ donation, encouraging families to consider donation as an act of compassion that can give multiple patients a second chance at life.

He also underscored that organ donation must transcend social divisions. “Everyone should get involved, regardless of community, caste, or religion. This is a humanitarian cause that benefits society as a whole,” he said.

Highlighting improvements in India’s transplant ecosystem, Anil Kumar said the country now has an integrated national network linking transplant hospitals, organ retrieval centres, tissue banks, state authorities, and regional organisations through a single digital platform. This system, he said, enhances coordination, transparency, and equitable allocation of organs.

He further stressed the importance of “Jan Bhagidari”, people’s participation in building a robust national movement. According to Anil Kumar, sustained government focus, combined with community engagement and awareness campaigns at the grassroots level, is essential to bridge the gap between organ demand and availability.

“Success stories of transplant recipients leading active lives again not only inspire confidence but also strengthen medical research and healthcare outcomes,” he added.

Anil Kumar said NOTTO will continue to leverage the Prime Minister’s appeal to expand outreach programmes nationwide, ensuring ethical standards, transparency, and wider access to transplantation services. (IANS)

Also Read: PM Modi Praises Grassroots Innovators from Manipur in Mann Ki Baat