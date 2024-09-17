Srinagar: Congress manifesto promises full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, silent on Article 370

Srinagar: The Congress on Monday released its manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, promising to restore the Union Territory’s full statehood if elected. However, it remained silent on Article 370.

The manifesto stated that it is the “sacred duty” of the Congress to fight “divisive forces” and for doing that, the party has no problem in cooperating with like-minded political parties.

In the manifesto, the party neither supported the abrogation of Article 370 nor backed its restoration. However, it promised to re-establish the Legislative Council which was abolished after the abrogation of Article 370 and vowed to hold panchayat and urban bodies elections under 73rd and 74th Constitutional amendments.

The Congress promised to provide inclusive and accountable governance. The party also pledged to restore the 149-year-old practice of six monthly shuttling of top government offices between Srinagar and Jammu cities.

The party vowed to give preference to domicile citizens of J&K in government jobs.

According to the manifesto, if elected, the party will bring a white paper on corruption and set up Lokayukta within the first 100 days of coming to power. The Congress further promised to empower MLAs so that they can deliver on the aspirations of those who elect them.

“There would be no eviction of poor people and farmers from lands under their continuous occupation,” it said.

The party said that it will implement the Public Services Guarantee Act in letter and spirit.

Further, the Congress pledged to confer all rights on displaced persons from west Pakistan who came to J&K in 1947, 1965 and 1971. “Will regularise Bastis of displaced persons and refugees,” it said. Under the Mahila Samman Scheme, the Congress promised to provide Rs 3,000 monthly to women heads of households among the Economically Weaker Sections. Besides, the party promised to give an unemployment allowance to qualified youth of up to Rs 3,500 per month for one year.

The party said it will fill 1 lakh vacant government posts and provide a job calendar within the first 30 days to fill them.

“We will provide Rs 25 lakh health insurance coverage including treatment, diagnostics and medicines,” it said.

“Our manifesto reflects our commitment to a higher vision, that of listening to the inner voice. It is not the ‘Mann ki Baat’ of one individual but the collective voice of crores of people. We have used all possible tools - Website, WhatsApp, Email, online petitions, and meetings with citizens, experts, stakeholders and grassroots activists. The Manifesto Committee of the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee held discussions with a wide variety of people before deciding on our vision,” the party said. (IANS)

