TMC’s 8 MLAs, 6 MPs meet at Mamata’s residence amid growing division within party

KOLKATA: Eight MLAs and six MPs arrived at Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kolkata for a high-level party meeting today, amid reports of growing internal division within the party.

The leaders present at the residence included MLAs Bina Mondal, Ashima Patra, Madan Mitra, Kunal Ghosh, Firhad Hakim, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Biman Banerjee, and Ashok Kumar Deb. The delegation of MPs in attendance comprised Dola Sen, Mala Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O’Brien, and Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

Following the meeting, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee termed the appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly as ‘illegal.’ He announced that the party intends to move the Calcutta High Court to challenge the legality of the appointment.

“We have decided that the LoP appointed by the Speaker is illegal. We are approaching the Court against this on Monday. We will file a petition before the High Court,” Banerjee told reporters.

TMC MP further alleged that the party would initiate legal action regarding the reported killings of TMC workers by their BJP counterparts. He also declared that the TMC will challenge the alleged registration of “false cases” against its party members.

“We will fight against the manner in which the BJP is killing TMC workers and lodging false cases against them. We will fight on the streets, we will fight in Court,” added Banerjee.

Banerjee also announced that TMC leaders Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen will assist the party’s National General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, in his organisational duties. He further stated that state-level leaders will provide their inputs, based on which new party committees will be constituted.

“At the state level, leaders will give suggestions, and based on those, committees will be formed.Chandrima Bhattacharya has been appointed President. Sajda Ahmed, Mamata Thakur, Nayana Bandyopadhyay and Swati Khandekar appointed vice presidents of West Bengal Pradesh Trinamool Congress,” added Banerjee. (ANI)

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