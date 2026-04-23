Tourism picks up pace again in Pahalgam as economic activities revive: Report

NEW DELHI: Tourism activity in Pahalgam and the wider Kashmir Valley has shown clear signs of revival this year after the setback from the April 2025 attack by Pakistani terrorists, in which 26 tourists lost their lives.

The return of domestic tourists, particularly from economically vibrant states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi, has driven a steady rise in visitor numbers. Improved occupancy rates in hotels and transport services reflect strengthening demand, while local markets are gradually regaining their dynamism, according to an article published in Directus.

The article attributes the revival in tourism to swift and coordinated response by the authorities. The government prioritised restoring public confidence through enhanced security measures, including increased patrolling, surveillance, and monitoring across major tourist zones. The reopening of tourist destinations was carried out in a phased and calibrated manner, ensuring safety while facilitating economic revival.

Institutional support was crucial in stabilising the sector. Government-led promotional initiatives focused on reviving domestic tourism, leveraging domestic demand's resilience. Simultaneously, administrative efforts to streamline logistics, improve accessibility, and maintain essential services helped restore normal economic functioning. This proactive approach helped limit the downturn's duration and created conditions for recovery, the article states.

The recovery is being reinforced by ongoing infrastructure investments, including road connectivity, public utilities and tourist facilities. These improvements are enhancing the overall travel experience and driving positive word-of-mouth, which remains a critical factor in tourism growth.

The upcoming Amarnath Yatra is expected to further strengthen this momentum, serving as a key indicator of stability and large-scale tourist confidence, the article observes.

A defining feature of the recovery process has been the role of local communities and enterprises. Businesses across the tourism value chain have shown adaptability by resuming operations, recalibrating pricing strategies, and improving service quality. This bottom-up revival has been instrumental in restoring economic activity at the grassroots level, the article points out.

The recovery has also generated multiplier effects across related sectors. Increased tourist footfall has revived demand for handicrafts, local cuisine, and transport services, thereby supporting a broader spectrum of livelihoods. This interconnected resurgence underscores the importance of tourism as a catalyst for inclusive economic growth in the region, the article added. (IANS)

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