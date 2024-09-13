‘We have to make air travel safe, affordable and accessible to everyone’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the goal of the central government is to make air travel accessible to the common man and to make air travel safe and affordable to everyone.

Addressing the Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation at Bharat Mandapam, PM Modi said, “Our goal is to make air travel accessible to the common man. We have to make air travel safe, affordable, and accessible to everyone, and for this, I am confident that this declaration, our collective efforts, and our long-term experience will help us a lot.” The Prime Minister also proclaimed the adoption of the “Delhi Declaration” by all the member states, which is a visionary roadmap to elevate the region’s aviation sector to new heights.

“In a way, the brightest minds of the civil aviation sector are amongst us here. It is a reflection of both our commitment and the potential of the Asia Pacific region. This organisation has completed its 80 years of journey and a big initiative of planting 80,000 trees and that too in the name of mothers was taken under the guidance and leadership of our minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. The 80-year journey is a historical, successful journey worthy of congratulations. Our Aviation sector is one of the sectors that have become the fastest-growing economies in India. We are working to connect people, culture and prosperity through this sector,” PM Modi added.

He further emphasized that India has become a strong pillar among the world’s top civil aviation systems.

“In just one decade, India has shown a huge transformation. In a few years, India has transformed from an aviation-exclusive country to an aviation-inclusive country. There was a time when air travel in India was exclusive to only a few people. Some big cities had good air connectivity, and some rich people used to take advantage of air travel regularly but today the situation in India has completely changed. Today, citizens of our tier 2 and tier 3 cities are also flying from there. For this, we have taken initiatives, made policy changes and developed systems. I am sure that you will study the Udaan scheme of Bharat. The excellent scheme of regional connectivity has increased the addition and inclusion in India,” PM Modi added. He also pointed out that 14 million passengers have travelled under the scheme so far. “Lakhs of these people have seen an airplane from inside for the first time...In 10 years, the number of airports in India has doubled...Airlines are also aware of this. This is the reason why Indian airlines have ordered more than 1200 new aircraft,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister further highlighted that four billion people, a rapidly growing middle class and the growing demand due to it, are a huge driving force for the development of the aviation sector. “We are moving forward with a goal to create a network of opportunities in this region and such a network will drive economic growth, promote innovation, strengthen peace and prosperity...Delhi Declaration is in front of us today. This declaration will take forward our resolve for regional connectivity, innovation and sustainable growth in aviation. I am confident that there will be rapid action on every point. We will be able to put this declaration on the ground and with a collective power we will cross new heights. To increase aviation connectivity in the Asia Pacific region, we will be able to share knowledge, expertise and resources,” PM said. (ANI)

Also Read: MUDA Scam Case: Karnataka HC Reserves Verdict on CM Siddaramaiah's Petition Challenging Governor's Prosecution Order

Also Watch: